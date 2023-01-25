Poll: SCOTUS overall approval rising, through there are partisan divides

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A new poll from the Marquette Law School shows approval of the Supreme Court of the United States is on the rise.

The poll released Wednesday morning was conducted from January 9-20 and interviewed 1,000 adults from across the U.S.

The results show 47% approve of the way the Supreme Court is handling its job, while 53% disapprove.

Approval of the court has been steadily rising after hitting a 38% approval rate in July 2022, according to the poll. Data from the poll shows approval of the high court decreased from September 2020 to July 2022.

Although the overall approval of the court is on the rise, there are evident partisan differences. In the latest poll, 67% of Republicans approved of the court, while only 35% of Democrats approve.

This is a 10% increase in approval for Republicans and a 24% decrease in approval for Democrats since a poll in July, 2021.

The Marquette Law School website has more of the poll's latest finding's related to the Supreme Court.