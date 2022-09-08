Pool chemical creates dangerous gas at Fond du Lac apartment complex

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Workers at a Fond du Lac apartment had a scare Thursday, after pool chemicals combined to make a dangerous gas, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.
Around 1:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to Countryside Village Apartments on 836 Security Drive for a report of pool chemicals mixing to make a dangerous gas.
Upon arriving, crews were directed to the pool's mechanical room where they found a small amount of sulfuric acid and chlorine liquid mixed on the floor.
A contractor who was on site was working in the pool area when the chemical liquid pumps inadvertently began operating, causing the chemicals to be released from the plumbing system onto the floor.
The complex workers in the office building adjacent to the pool and its mechanical room noticed the smell of chlorine gas.
The workers and contractor were able to safely evacuate, and no injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the contractor disconnected power to both pumps and began diluting the chemical mixture with tap water before emergency crews arrived and fire crews continued to dilute the mixture.
A perimeter was formed to ensure safety and the scene was ventilated and cleared before crews left.
No residents needed to evacuate during this incident.