Pool malfunction causes house fire; one displaced

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire officials said a pool equipment malfunction started a house fire Saturday night at a home on Madison's west side. The fire displaced one person.
The Madison Fire Department said it received multiple 911 calls shortly after 5pm. Firefighters reported seeing large flames and lots of smoke coming from outside the house as they arrived.
The person living in the house was already outside by the time firefighters arrived and was not hurt.
Crews went inside the house to begin putting out the fire. Other crews searched the home to make sure no one else was inside.
Fire officials said a backyard pool pump filtration system malfunctioned, causing the fire. While it began outside the house, the flames were up the siding and into the attic, causing damage to the the upper level of the home the department described as significant.
Investigators from the fire department deemed the fire to have been an accident. They did not have a damage estimate as of Saturday night.