Poor air quality expected Friday

While the skies were hazy on Thursday, thicker smoke is expected overhead thanks to wildfires burning in Canada. Though a low is going to move through, the smoke won't clear until Saturday. Once the smokes clears, we'll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
There's an air quality alert for all of Wisconsin, along with several other states, due to the wildfires in Canada. Locally, our air quality alert will be in effect throughout all of Friday. Those that are sensitive to poor air may need to take some breaks if you're outside on Friday.
The cold front swings through during the morning hours on Friday which will steadily clear the clouds and the smoke during the morning hours leaving mostly clear and less hazy conditions for Friday night. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 70s with clear to mostly clear conditions.