...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Poor air quality expected Friday

air quality alert

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

While the skies were hazy on Thursday, thicker smoke is expected overhead thanks to wildfires burning in Canada. Though a low is going to move through, the smoke won't clear until Saturday. Once the smokes clears, we'll see more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

There's an air quality alert for all of Wisconsin, along with several other states, due to the wildfires in Canada. Locally, our air quality alert will be in effect throughout all of Friday. Those that are sensitive to poor air may need to take some breaks if you're outside on Friday. 

The cold front swings through during the morning hours on Friday which will steadily clear the clouds and the smoke during the morning hours leaving mostly clear and less hazy conditions for Friday night. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday with highs in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the 70s with clear to mostly clear conditions. 

