'Poorly Drawn Pets' raises money for Wisconsin Humane Society

WISCONSIN (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is making art for a good cause.
Staff members and volunteers are running their annual "Poorly Drawn Pets" Fundraiser. Whenever someone donates a minimum of twenty-five dollars and posts a photo of their pet to the Humane Society's Facebook page, volunteers reply with a poorly-drawn picture of the pet.
"It is so much fun," Wisconsin Humane Society digital marketing coordinator Shaina Allen tells 27 News' Green Bay affiliate. "Everyone gets so much joy from this fundraiser whether you're a donor, a volunteer or just scrolling Facebook and just happen to stumble upon it."
The Humane Society says they have raised more than $21,000 through the fundraiser so far, with all funds going towards the care of their animals.
If you want to join in the fun, make a donation to the Humane Society and then post a picture of your pet on their Facebook page.