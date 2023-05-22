Popular stretch of road in downtown Madison closing Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Road closures are beginning Monday on a popular stretch heading into downtown Madison.
S. Broom St. is fully closing to traffic between W. Wilson St. and W. Doty St., and eastbound W. Wilson St. is closing between S. Broom Street and S. Henry St.
According to a news release from the city, the roads are closing so crews can prepare for a reconstruction project that will begin on June 5. Crews are going to be replacing the curb, pavement, and sidewalk, as well as the street lighting and traffic signals. More information about the project can be found here.
During the project, there will still be walkways for pedestrians on at least one side of each street.
Metro transit bus routes will be detoured.
One northbound lane of S. Broom St. will reopen by Friday, August 11.
All other streets will reopen in late October to early November.