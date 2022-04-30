Porch collapse injures several students at Mifflin Street block party

MADISON (WKOW) -- The good times turned frightening for some party-goers at the Mifflin Street student block party when the second-story porch of a Mifflin Street home collapsed Saturday.
Police say that three students were injured, two of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"It's not something every day you see, it's not something every day you'd expect to see," said Cole Kobylski, who witnessed the deck collapse. "All of a sudden, you know, we hear this deck start to crack and give return look, the whole thing comes down."
Officials say at least several people were on the porch at the time it gave way.
"Everyone was on the porch, the balcony, and I think we overloaded the balcony and it fell," said Joseph Hilstrom, who was actually on the deck at the time of the collapse.
Madison Fire Division Chief Paul Ripp said, "When we got on scene, we saw that there were people beneath the porch that had collapsed."
Ripp said his department brought in the search and rescue and extra teams to assist in the incident and secure the building.
"We then brought in a building inspection to take a look at it to see if there's anything else that needs to be made before anyone can go back into the home," said Ripp.
"We monitor along with the fire department to make sure that we don't have too many people on there," said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
He said porch inspections were completed ahead of this event and now officials must search for answers as to why the porch is now in pieces
"We don't know if it was weight, or if it was just a condition of the porch that caused it to collapse," said Barnes.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police say more than 10,000 people were at the block party by midday.
Officers arrested around 45 people and took one person to the Dane County Jail. Two MPD officers working the event got minor injuries.