Port-a-potties fall onto interstate in Waukesha

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- Drivers couldn't believe what they were seeing on the freeway in Waukesha, but there's video to prove it.

Tuesday morning, more than a half dozen portable toilets slid off a flatbed truck onto I-94.

Video from the state Department of Transportation shows it happening.

Cars and trucks hit nearly all of the port-a-potties.

One of the drivers says it happened so fast, his mind was racing.

"I was so shook! I was beyond shook! I was like, 'Is that a port-a-potty?' I was like, 'Where did it even come from, did they set it there?' Because it was standing, but rolling. I was like, there is no way this is possible. There's no way this makes sense," Alex Hilario told WISN-TV.

Four cars had to be towed after hitting the portable toilets.

No one was hurt.

The portable toilets were empty.

