Portage Community School District explains police presence at high school

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Portage Community School District explains an anonymous threat called into the high school is what caused a police presence Tuesday morning.
District Administrator Joshua Sween shared with 27 News a letter sent to families of the district. In the letter, he explains Portage High School went into lockdown and all other buildings secured perimeters after a call about a possible active shooter threat.
The Portage Police Department was immediately contacted, and after a search, law enforcement determined there was no active threat.
Sween said the lockdown has since been lifted but all buildings will stay in a secured perimeter for the rest of the day. Additionally, there will be an extra police presence for the rest of the day.
"We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff and community. Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff," Sween said in the letter. "We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe."