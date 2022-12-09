Portage Community School District holds virtual learning day in place of snow day

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The pandemic taught schools to pivot from in-person to virtual learning in a pinch. Given Friday's weather, the Portage Community School District utilized that experience to hold a virtual learning day in place of a snow day.
"If we have the opportunity to continue learning, but make sure everybody stays safe and doesn't have to travel the roadways, then we'll take that opportunity," Joshua Sween, District Administrator, said.
According to Sween, the decision was made before noon on Thursday to hold a full virtual learning day in place of their normal half day on Friday. He said teachers and families were informed right away.
"It's really tough on a lot of families when you make the call to close or delay at, you know, say five thirty, six o'clock in the morning," Sween said. "And so, for us, it was just an opportunity to provide parents with that opportunity to make arrangements for the following day, with some time to spare."
Kindergarteners and first graders were then sent home with coursework and second through 12th graders were sent home with Chromebooks.
"The afternoon was kind of making sure that all of our kids were set up, they knew how to log in, they knew what the timeframe was going to be when they should be live with their teachers," Sween said.
Not all families were happy with the decision though. Katie Seiler -- a mother of an elementary, middle and high school student in the Portage Community School District -- said she appreciated the district prioritizing learning, but wishes they would have opted for a snow day because the snow was a distraction.
"They're like: 'We just want to be out playing in this,' you know, so it's I think it's hard for them to focus, and I'm not really sure how much they're even absorbing today," Seiler said.
She added that she doesn't want kids to lose out of once in a lifetime memories snow days create.
"Kids need to be kids, and snow days are some of the best memories that I had as a kid," Seiler said.
Carly Osborn, another mother in the district agreed -- pointing to challenges in helping two elementary school students at once.
"It's not a good experience for the children, when they don't understand something and I can't give them the help at that moment when they need it," Osborn said.
"We have built in snow days. So, why not let the kids be kids for a half a day and let them enjoy it?" she added.
Jill Schwantz, who has a High Schooler in the district, didn't mind the virtual learning aspect, but wished the district would have stuck to their half day on Friday's instead of a full day for planning purposes.
"My son has a job, and on Friday's, since they're done at one o'clock, he can be at work at like to 2:30," Schwantz said. "Now, he's like, how am I supposed to attend to my Zoom meeting and be to work at the same time?"
Sween explained the district decided on a full day instead of a half day because they wanted to ensure there weren't any glitches in their system, should they need to hold virtual days in the future.
"We wanted to test out our systems and see what we need to do, so that next week, when we get back together as an administrative team and touch base with the teachers and even the kids and the families, we can figure out a way that maybe we can improve upon this practice and make it better if we need to do that in the future," Sween said.
One thing both district leaders and parents can agree on is: No snow days now, means no make-up days later.
"Any time that we take off during the school year, we have to add on to the end and so it's that balance of: 'Do you want to have school in winter? Or would you rather, you know, be out when it's nice and warm in June?' So, that is another piece that we looked at," Sween said.
"It's really exciting at the time, and you get to spend that day in that memory. And then in June, you're like, oh, man, I just want to be done with school," Seiler said.