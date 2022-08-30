Portage Community School District pushing forward despite state-wide hiring difficulties

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage Community School District is gearing up for a new school year, hoping for more normalcy than the past two years.
"As we had teachers come back last week, they are happy. They're excited. We're pulling back on some of the COVID procedures that we've had," said District Administrator Josh Sween.
Sween said the district is almost fully staffed heading into the school year. But it has been difficult to get to this point.
"We need a larger pool of employees, whether that be teachers or custodians or food service workers, we need more people to go into those professions," said Sween.
He said the district is implementing interventionalist and coaching positions to help teachers learn and grow, which will benefit students too.