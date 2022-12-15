Portage Fire Chief: 1 hire will slash response times by 40%

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage's fire chief says the planned hire of another, full-time member of the fire department is expected to slash response time to fires.
Chief Troy Haase said the department currently has seven full-time staff and eighteen paid, on-call volunteers.
Haase said the volunteers are the backbone of the operation, but he said volunteers must travel from homes or workplaces and the delay of that transit contributes to lengthy response times to get a first engine to a fire scene.
"We're almost eleven minutes to a fire in town," Haase said. "Fire doubles -- every thirty seconds fire doubles. So it's important we cut response times."
The chief said response time is important on any fire call, but especially if there's a trapped victim or victims.
City leaders approved funding to staff another fire captain at the department, and Haase said the addition will allow him to staff daytime hours -- the times most fires happen -- at Portage's fire station with the number of personnel needed to comprise a first engine crew.
Officials said focusing on improving response times to fire has been a collaborative effort. Columbia County Emergency Communications Dispatch Coordinator Elisabeth Schutz said call-takers aim to gather information on a fire call and alert the department and page firefighters within one minute. Haase said alerted personnel are expected to dress in their turn-out gear and prepare to depart in eighty seconds.
Haase expects adding the new, full-time department member and observing protocols will reduce response time by nearly 40%.
"It will cut down response time by four minutes," he said.
Haase said other variables like snow-covered, rural roads in the department's coverage area slowed responses to fires sparked by downed power lines. He said the reported fires were small and the only option available to responding firefighters was to cordon off the hot zones, as utility workers were needed to turn off power to the lines.
Officials said the approved funding to support the new hire's pay and benefits was just over $100,000.