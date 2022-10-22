Portage Fire Department investigating 'large fire' at Insurance Auto Auction

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire in the rear lot of Insurance Auto Auction Saturday morning.
Portage Fire Fighters arrived at W10321 Highway 16, Insurance Auto Auction around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a "large fire."
According to a Facebook post by PFD, 15 vehicles were on fire with "multiple explosions occurring."
Officials said they were able to contain the fire before it spread further.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.