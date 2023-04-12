Portage Fire Department urges evacuation from areas of high water

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Into Early This
Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Thursday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this
afternoon into the early evening hours. Another round of these
conditions are possible Thursday afternoon across the area.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch for , which is in effect from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening.
For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to 25 MPH with
gusts up to 40 MPH. For the Fire Weather Watch, southwest 12 to
15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 23 to 27
percent. For the Fire Weather Watch, as low as 20 to 27 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Portage Fire Department urges evacuation from areas of high water

  • Updated
  • 0
Portage Fire Department water rescue
Image courtesy of the Portage Fire Department

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Portage Fire Department is asking people to evacuate flooded areas. 

The department made a Facebook post Wednesday, saying it's been "very busy" making rescues of people from high water. An official told 27 News the flooding and rescues have mostly been in the Blackhawk Park area. 

Fire officials ask anyone in the flooded area to evacuate now before there's any more flooding. 

"This could truly be life threatening. So please evacuate and move to a safe area," the post reads. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

