Portage Fire Department urges evacuation from areas of high water

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Portage Fire Department is asking people to evacuate flooded areas.
The department made a Facebook post Wednesday, saying it's been "very busy" making rescues of people from high water. An official told 27 News the flooding and rescues have mostly been in the Blackhawk Park area.
Fire officials ask anyone in the flooded area to evacuate now before there's any more flooding.
"This could truly be life threatening. So please evacuate and move to a safe area," the post reads.