Portage High School went into lockdown during apparent swatting incident

PORTAGE (WKOW) — The Portage District Administrator says Portage High School was the subject of "another swatting incident."

In a letter sent to parents obtained by 27 News, district administrator Joshua Sween said the high school was put in lockdown while authorities investigated. He said law enforcement and school district officials found there was no active threat to students.

He said the situation also impacted at least one other district in the state.

Students are no longer in lockdown and will continue with normal activities until they're released for the day.

"While this threat was a likely hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community. Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff," Sween said. "We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe."

Sween encourages students to report anything that could be a threat.

The district last had a swatting call in January. Two juveniles connected to that threat are facing charges.