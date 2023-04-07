Portage police arrest woman for stealing 100+ pieces of mail from more than 50 addresses in town

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage police have arrested 42-year-old Amy Elbert for stealing more than 100 pieces of mail from more than 50 addresses in town — and it wasn't the first time she'd been arrested for the same crime.
Portage Police Detective Peter Warning says a plethora of complaints started coming in in early January.
"We as a department had been getting reports of someone going on people's front steps, stealing mail, stealing packages," Warning said.
Warning says Elbert was cited multiple times for theft of property and was arrested earlier this year but was released.
Her most recent arrest came after a woman reported a check had been stolen from her mailbox, and other residents reported similar mail thefts at their homes. With doorbell camera footage and digital bank records, Warning was able to tie Elbert to the crimes.
"When she started doing this, nothing too major," Warning said. "But she continued, and as she continued, she started to escalate, which in turn, escalated our response as far as what we decided to do."
The investigation culminated in a search warrant executed at Elbert's residence last week. During their search of her home, Portage police found more than 100 pieces of mail from more than 50 addresses in town.
Among the pieces of mail were packages, credit cards, post cards, checks and more. Police then arrested Elbert, and with the evidence obtained, prosecutors charged her with 19 counts of theft, fraud and forgery.
She's currently being held in the Columbia County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
But Warning says it's only a matter of time before she's released again, and he can't promise she won't go back to doing what she's done so much.
"Obviously, she was doing it for quite some time," Warning said. "She's doing it for a purpose and a reason, and until that reason is found as to why she does that and what her drive or motivation is, I don't think that she will stop."
Warning advises any residents that are worried about mail theft in Portage to use the local post office to receive and send mail.