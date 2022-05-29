Portage Police Sergeant recognized for 35+ years of service

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- After more than 35 years of service with the Portage Police Department, Sergeant Duaine Pixler was recognized for his service with a surprise message.
The message over a walkie talkie said: "The City of Portage would like to thank you for over 35 years of dedication and caring for the citizens of Portage."
The message went on to say: "You will be remembered as a valuable resource, mentor and friend and your dedication to your family and your job will always be appreciated."
Pixler retired this weekend.