Portage police warning people to be "bear aware" after sighting in the city

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — Police in Portage are warning people in town to be "bear aware" after a recent sighting of a bear in the city.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the Department of Natural Resources is aware.

Police are urging people to remove bird feeders from their yard in order to avoid any encounters.

It's at least the third documented bear sighting in southern Wisconsin in recent weeks. On April 27, a bear was caught on a Ring camera walking through Mount Horeb.

Two days later, a bear climbed a tree in a Madison neighborhood.