Portage residents to wait 5 months before learning fate of their local airport

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- After over an hour of public comment urging Portage alders to keep the Portage Municipal Airport, residents and local pilots will have to wait until January to learn the airport's fate.
Portage has a city ordinance that allows alders to force an item on a Common Council meeting's agenda. Last week, they did.
The Common Council added voting on the future of the Portage Municipal Airport and the Airport Commission to Thursday's agenda, which drew well over 50 people to speak to council and show their support for the airport.
Portage Mayor Mitchel Craig says the back and forth about the airport has gone on for about 30 years. Craig says people who use it regularly want to see more money put into it but alders who want it closed want to see the land turned into something that will benefit all of Portage.
"Their rationale behind it is the city of Portage is really landlocked," Craig said. "So, they think that the economic value of what could potentially go up there far outweighs any economic value that the airport may provide."
For the airport supporters at the meeting, the Portage Airport is a lot more than its economic value. Paul Phelps, vice president of the Experimental Aviation Association in Portage, says he hopes the airport stays open because he has high hopes for future generations.
While at the podium, he proposed starting his own flight school through the Portage Airport.
"This is going to be pilot training, mechanic training, get an associate degree as a professional pilot," Phelps said. "Get them all the way from not knowing anything about aviation...to applying for the airlines. That's what we want to do and now, all of a sudden, that's at risk."
Unfortunately, answers won't be coming for nearly five months as the Common Council narrowly voted to revisit the topic in the first meeting of January 2024.