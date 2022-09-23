Portage Road in Madison speed limit to be reduced as part of Vision Zero

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another Madison road is getting a slow-down Monday as part of the Vision Zero initiative, according to a City of Madison release.
Portage Road's speed limit from E. Washington Avenue to Churchill Heights Park is being reduced by five miles an hour, from 30 mph to 25 mph.
The release reports that seven people have been seriously injured on this stretch of road since 2016 as well as a number of minor injury crashes.
The City of Madison stated that the last speed reduction of the year will be on a stretch of Segoe Road near Odana Road.