Portion of Atwood Avenue to close for a month starting Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Atwood Avenue will be closed for a month starting Monday, according to the city of Madison.
The closure will be between Fair Oaks Avenue and Oakridge Avenue/Sugar Avenue.
Construction crews will be rebuilding the street, which includes installing a water main and sanitary and storm sewers. Work is expected to be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During the work, some driveways may be inaccessible. Affected residents can park on adjacent streets during these times.
Traffic traveling toward downtown can avoid the closure area by taking Walter Street to Milwaukee Street to Fair Oaks Avenue back to Atwood Avenue. Traffic traveling away from downtown should continue to use the existing detour, which directs traffic to Fair Oaks Avenue to Milwaukee Street to Cottage Grove Road.
In addition, traffic traveling to Olbrich Botanical Gardens or the Olbrich Park Boat Launch may only access those destinations from the south via Walter Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained from those locations to Walter Street.
Metro Transit riders should visit their website to view route detours.
This is the last major stage of the Atwood Avenue reconstruction project.