Portions of, around Williamson Street to close for Willy Street Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sections of Williamson Street, South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will be closed this weekend for the Willy Street Fair.
From 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, the 300 blocks of South Paterson and South Brearly street will be closed as well as the three blocks of Williamson Street between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street.
These streets will be closed on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. A parade on Sunday will close additional streets from 11 a.m. through noon.
The parade route will affect S Paterson Street, Spaight Street, S Ingersoll Street and Williamson Street.
The City of Madison has provided a detour route for Metro Transit C.