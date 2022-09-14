Possible compromise to proposed ban on tear gas use during Madison protests

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison leaders proposed a ban on police using tear gas and other chemicals during demonstrations and protests in the city, and there's a potential compromise on its way.
Madison City Councilperson Julianna Bennett introduced the proposed ban. She said 2020 Madison demonstrations in the wake of the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis were poorly handled by officers.
"MPD's use of ... tear gas, pepper spray and projectiles was abusive and not conducive to fostering an environment that mitigated harm," Bennett said.
In a blog post Wednesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said his officers used chemical agents in select circumstances to control violence and destruction during protests.
"On balance, the Madison community experienced hundreds of days of peaceful protest, with MPD officers facilitating protests without any kind of enforcement or intervention," Barnes said in the post. "However, there were several instances of severe property damage, violent behavior, arson and other criminal acts in and around what would otherwise have been peaceful demonstrations."
"Our officers are authorized to use chemical munitions, such as OC (pepper) spray and CS gas in a crowd control environment to protect people from imminent physical harm, and to respond to specific acts of violence or significant property damage," Barnes said. "Gone are the days of the 1960's where officers in Madison used batons and fists to strike demonstrators in crowds, and I refuse to go back. However, this ordinance is walking us back to a place in time where this would be the only option to address violent, riotous behavior by individuals in crowds."
Bennett said she's crafting an amendment to the proposed ban that's more specific than what officers rely on now.
"Madison's Standard Operating Procedures are currently overly broad," Bennett said. Bennett said an exception to a ban on the use of chemical agents to quell protests would only apply "when urgent and immediate physical harm is threatened."
Bennett said more tightly controlling police protest tactics takes on more significance as those tactics disproportionately impact people of color and other minority groups.
"Time and time again, these weapons are used against people of under-represented communities," Bennett said.
A Madison Police spokesperson said Barnes needs to see the specific amendment language before commenting. The spokesperson said Barnes believes Madison's approach to the deployment of chemical agents is line with national, police best practices and supported by data.
Bennett said she's hopeful the amended proposal on the use of chemical agents during demonstrations will be considered by the Madison Common Council Tuesday.