Possible EMS provider change worries people in rural Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- In rural northeastern Marquette County, people have received ambulance services from Waushara County EMS for a decade. A recent proposal put that in jeopardy, but Marquette County leaders indicate they will work to extend the contract with Waushara County for at least another year.
The service contract between the two counties was last signed three years ago, and it expires at the end of 2022. Waushara County proposed a new three-year deal, with the cost for EMS services starting at $56,603.61 for 2023 and increasing every year after.
Instead of signing the new contract, Marquette County Administrator Ron Barger asked his EMS director to explore the feasibility and cost for Marquette County EMS to take over coverage for the village of Neshkoro, the Town of Neshkoro and the Town of Crystal Lake.
"I approached this as a reevaluation of the contract that was presented," Barger said at a public meeting Tuesday. "It was done three years ago, we've come a long way in three years, so I thought it needed to be looked at."
EMS Director Rub Lulling estimates his department would respond to about 200 additional calls each year if it took over coverage from Waushara County EMS. He said the fees from those responses and the saved money from not paying Waushara County would save Marquette County $156,603.61.
However, many people who live in the affected area aren't on board with the proposed change.
"We're worth a lot more than $150,000," former Neshkoro firefighter and EMT Gerald Herbert said.
Herbert and others are concerned about a change in response time if Marquette County EMS were to take over ambulance services.
"Time is the issue," one woman said. "It can either kill you or save you, and the distance, time and distance, that's the whole problem."
Lulling said the ambulance station with the fastest response time to Neshkoro is Waushara County's Wautoma station. He said that response time would be around 14 minutes.
Lulling said Marquette County's Montello station would have the second quickest response time at around 17.5 minutes.
"We have to keep in mind that in the event that that Wautoma ambulance is out, your next two, three and four [Waushara County] ambulances, those are quite a ways out compared to our first, second, and then, in most cases, our third [Marquette County] ambulance," Lulling said.
|From
|To
|Response Time
|Marquette County -- Montello
|Neshkoro Fire District
|17.53 minutes
|Marquette County -- Westfield
|Neshkoro Fire District
|20.56 minutes
|Marquette County -- Oxford
|Neshkoro Fire District
|23.23 minutes
|Waushara County -- Wautoma
|Neshkoro Fire District
|14.11 minutes
|Waushara County -- Wild Rose
|Neshkoro Fire District
|21.21 minutes
|Waushara County -- Hancock
|Neshkoro Fire District
|27.16 minutes
|Waushara County -- Poy Sippi
|Neshkoro Fire District
|27.35 minutes
However, Lulling's presentation Tuesday didn't assuage the concerns of people who live in the affected area of Marquette County.
They said they remained concerned about response times, particularly in far northeastern parts of the county, like those near Tuttle Lake.
Barger and members of the county board's Judicial & Public Safety Committee were receptive to those concerns at a committee meeting Tuesday. However, Barger said he didn't want to continue with the status quo.
"I do not want a three-year contract," he said. "Three years ties our hands. I have no idea what's going to happen in the next three years."
Instead, he proposed a different solution: a year-to-year contract with Waushara County for that department to continue providing EMS services to Neshkoro, the Town of Neshkoro and the Town of Crystal Lake.
That's an idea all members of the committee supported, though they stressed they wanted Marquette County officials to use that additional time to work with Waushara County and people who live in the covered areas to work out sticking points before signing additional contracts.
The new contract with Waushara County is not yet finalized. Marquette County still has to negotiate the new deal, and the counties have to come to an agreement.