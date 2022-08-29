Post offices closed on Labor Day

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is reminding everyone that post offices will be closed Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service on Monday, but all services will resume Tuesday.
If you are looking to buy stamps, mail letters or ship packages, self-service kiosks are available at select post offices.
USPS's kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and only accepts credit or debit cards. The machines can handle about 80% of typical postal transactions -- like weigh packages and dispense postage for priority express, priority, first-class and parcel post mail.