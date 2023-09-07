Potawatomi Casino Hotel unveils $190 million renovation project

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – Milwaukee’s most popular tourist attraction is getting a makeover.
Potawatomi Casino unveiled its latest renovations Thursday, according to our Milwaukee station.
The $190 million renovation includes a new gaming floor equipped with more than 600 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, a new bar and lounge and a VIP club.
"When they walk through those doors they're going to be amazed, they're going to be wowed...better than any casino in the Midwest and I'd even say better than Vegas," Potawatomi Casino Hotel CEO, Dominic Ortiz said.
Ortiz says he hopes to compete with neighboring casinos popping up in Illinois.
“We see the competition on the borders,” said Ortiz. “That does hurt, you know, so we had to invest and elevate our game to protect the jobs and the revenues and the city and what we're doing.”
The new upgrades add 250 jobs to the casino’s workforce.