Potential Winter Storm Shifting

As we expected, the path of our next potential storm has shifted a bit farther south. But, as we also expect, we'll see more changes as we move closer to the middle of next week. Until then, skies are going to remain generally quiet and our temperatures are going to be warming up.
A high pressure system has moved on in and is going to be keeping our skies generally quiet through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. There could be a stray flurry Sunday morning then again overnight Sunday into Monday. Both chances will result in minimal snow accumulations.
As this high pressure system slides east, winds turn out of the south and our temperatures start to climb. Our high temperatures will go from the 20s on Monday, to the 30s on Tuesday to nearly 50 degrees on Wednesday. That's ahead of our next potential winter storm.
As expected, the path of the storm has shifted and will shift again as we get closer to the middle of next week. With the latest shift in data, the worst conditions have moved south but that doesn't mean southern Wisconsin is excluded for a snow chance, cooler temperatures and windy conditions. Stay with 27 News for the latest as this storm will impact the region starting Wednesday through Friday.