Potholes become problem as warmer weather sets in

MADISON (WKOW) -- With spring upon us, that also means it's the season of puddles and potholes.
Potholes are popping up more and more as we're going through a freeze-thaw cycle.
Hannah Mohelnitzky, City of Madison Engineering Division Public Information Officer, says this time of the year, water seeps into the cracks, freezes, expands, and that in turn creates all of the potholes we see on our roads.
Not only are they on eyesore on the roads, but they can also cause serious damage to your car.
Mohelnitzky says it's important people report potholes, so they can be fixed as quickly as possible.
"As soon as they're reported, they're (crews) always on it, and that's what makes me proud to work for the city is we're of service to the community, so soon as people see them, we will be out there," said Mohelnitzky.
You are able to report any potholes you see on the "Report a Problem" portal on the City of Madison website.
When reporting potholes, it's also important to make sure you have a specific location, so crews are able to assess and fix them as soon as possible.
With crews busy this time of the year, Mohelnitzky asks for the public's patience while they are being filled.