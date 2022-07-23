Power outages reported after storms hit southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Power outages were reported Saturday night after strong storms rolled through central and southern Wisconsin.
Alliant Energy said hundreds of its customers were without power in places like Dane, Green Lake and Marquette Counties.
Madison Gas and Electric listed just over 100 customers were impacted by outages on its map of the Madison area.
Crews were reportedly working to repair the problems.
Click HERE to see current outage numbers from Alliant Energy.
Click HERE to see current outage numbers from Madison Gas and Electric.