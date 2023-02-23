Power outages reported in southern Wisconsin following winter storm

(WKOW) -- Power outages have been reported in far southern Wisconsin following a storm that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
According to Alliant Energy, over 11,000 customers were without power at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Most of them in Walworth County.
We Energies listed nearly 40,000 customers out of service, with the biggest impacts in Racine County.
Madison Gas & Electric didn't have any outages reported Thursday morning.
