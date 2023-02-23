 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Power outages reported in southern Wisconsin following winter storm

(WKOW) -- Power outages have been reported in far southern Wisconsin following a storm that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday and early Thursday morning. 

According to Alliant Energy, over 11,000 customers were without power at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Most of them in Walworth County. 

We Energies listed nearly 40,000 customers out of service, with the biggest impacts in Racine County. 

Madison Gas & Electric didn't have any outages reported Thursday morning. 

To keep track of the outage numbers, visit the websites listed below:

www.alliantenergy.com

www.we-energies.com

www.mge.com

