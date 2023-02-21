Power plant causes light snow for some Tuesday morning

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Weather radar on Tuesday morning showed light snow falling in parts of Dodge and Columbia counties, but the source of this precipitation may not be what you'd think.
Steam from the towers at the Alliant Energy Power Plant in Portage billowed into our low cloud deck and activated the water cycle. The added moisture caused ice crystals to form, producing light snowfall.
Winds from the northwest carried the light snow to the southeast, falling over communities in Rio, Lowell, Columbus and Watertown. These areas saw a dusting of snow around sunrise Tuesday morning.
Lake-effect snow forms in a similar way but on a much larger scale. Warm water combined with a cold air mass overhead will cause rapid evaporation, increasing the moisture in the clouds and forcing snow to fall downstream.