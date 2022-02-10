Power plant causes light snow Thursday morning

PORTAGE (WKOW) - Weather radar showed light snow falling in parts of our area, but some of those flakes were actually caused by humans.
Steam from the towers at the Alliant Energy Power Plant in Portage billowed into our low clouds activating the water cycle. The added moisture caused ice crystals to form and light snowfall.
RELATED: Alliant Energy plans to retire coal-fired plant near Portage
Winds from the northwest carried the light snow to the southeast, falling over communities in Leeds, Hampden, Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown.
Though these flakes were anthropomorphic, we do see this process occur naturally, too. Lake-effect snow forms in a similar way. Warm water combined with a cold air mass overhead will cause rapid evaporation, increasing the moisture in the clouds and forcing snow to fall downstream.