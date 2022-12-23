 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Power restored after some Verona residents went without heat for hours

VERONA (WKOW) -- Power is restored in Verona after some residents were left without heat for hours. 

Lee Ann Behrens is a former WKOW employee and wife of our Chief Photographer, Matt. 

She said she woke up around 6 a.m. and noticed her house felt much colder than usual. She said at first, she thought it maybe had to do with the temperatures outside so her and her family bundled up. 

"The sensor lights are flashing telling us something's going on. So, I'm like 'oh my gosh, what's happening?" Behrens said. 

Behrens said she went around her house, checking the vents. That's when she noticed warm air was not coming out. 

"We spent the rest of the morning scrambling to try and find space heaters from friends, seeing if there were somewhere else we could go, just in case," she said. "We've got a 5-month-old at home with us. So, we got to keep her warm and safe."

After 27 News reached out to Alliant Energy, a spokesperson said their voltage regulating equipment on the transformer at our Pleasant View substation has a "mechanical issue due to the frigid temperatures."

The heat at the Behrens household has since been restored. 

Alliant Energy said they expect everyone to be in service by late afternoon Friday. Current outages can be found online

