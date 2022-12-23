Power restored after some Verona residents went without heat for hours

VERONA (WKOW) -- Power is restored in Verona after some residents were left without heat for hours.
Lee Ann Behrens is a former WKOW employee and wife of our Chief Photographer, Matt.
She said she woke up around 6 a.m. and noticed her house felt much colder than usual. She said at first, she thought it maybe had to do with the temperatures outside so her and her family bundled up.
"The sensor lights are flashing telling us something's going on. So, I'm like 'oh my gosh, what's happening?" Behrens said.
Behrens said she went around her house, checking the vents. That's when she noticed warm air was not coming out.
"We spent the rest of the morning scrambling to try and find space heaters from friends, seeing if there were somewhere else we could go, just in case," she said. "We've got a 5-month-old at home with us. So, we got to keep her warm and safe."
After 27 News reached out to Alliant Energy, a spokesperson said their voltage regulating equipment on the transformer at our Pleasant View substation has a "mechanical issue due to the frigid temperatures."
The heat at the Behrens household has since been restored.
Alliant Energy said they expect everyone to be in service by late afternoon Friday. Current outages can be found online.