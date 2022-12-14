Powerhouse Badger volleyball trio named All-Americans

MADISON (WKOW) — A trio of Wisconsin volleyball players earned All-America honors this season.
Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin, graduate student Danielle Hart and junior Devyn Robinson all received Third-Team All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association Wednesday.
Franklin, a 6'4" outside hitter, led the Badgers with 3.51 kills per set. With double-digit figures in a team-best 23 matches and three matches with over 20 kills, Franklin had 1.79 digs per set and had six double-doubles this season. She was also named first-team All-Big Ten and AVCA All-Northeast Region this season while earning two Big Ten Player of the Week honors.
This is Franklin's first All-America honor.
Hart is a 6'4" blocker who ranked fifth in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten with 1.51 blocks per set. Hart led the team with a .437 hitting percentage, which ranked third in the Big Ten. In Big Ten only matches, she led all players in the conference with a .458 hitting percentage. She added 1.78 kills per set, and got double-figure ills in six matches. Hart went down in the Badger career record list, hitting .362 (fourth all-time) and averaging 1.19 blocks per set (ninth all-time).
This is Hart's first All-America honor.
Robinson earned her second All-America honor as the team's 6'3" right-side hitter with 2.69 kills per set with a .318 hitting percentage. She hit double-digit kills in 16 matches, with a career-high 21 kills in the NCAA Regional final against Pittsburgh. She added 1.08 blocks per set, which ranks fourth on her team.