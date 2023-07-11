Powerlines down near Lake Waubesa after overnight storms

DUNN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Powerlines are down in the town of Dunn Tuesday morning after apparently being struck by lightning, a Dane County Communications official said.
The official confirmed to 27 News that crews were responding to the 2900 block of Waubesa Avenue at about 6:15 a.m. for down wires.
Roadways aren't blocked, but you may see power crews on scene if you drive that way, officials said.
27 Storm Track Meteorologist Max Tsaparis said overnight storms did produce thunder and lightning in the area.
This is a developing story.