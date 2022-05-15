Poynette home damaged in possible explosion and fire, 2 dogs die

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- A house in Poynette was badly damaged in a possible explosion and fire Sunday night, according to the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department.
Public Information Officer Carie Myers said it happened on Tomlinson Street at about 8 p.m. Fire crews arrived shortly after.
No one was hurt in the fire, but authorities said two of the family's dogs died.
The Poynette Dekorra Fire Department was assisted by Arlington Fire, Poynette Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and Alliant Energy.
The cause is under investigation.