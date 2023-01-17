Poynette man arrested after throwing fentanyl out of vehicle during traffic stop

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A Poynette man is in police custody after authorities discovered drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Captain Todd Horn said the traffic stop occurred just after midnight Tuesday.
He said as a deputy was approaching the vehicle, the driver, identified as 36-year-old Kasey Huber, started "tossing items out a side window." Huber then quickly got out and stood at the front of the vehicle.
Horn said the deputy saw signs of impairment on the driver and found drug paraphernalia on Huber. The deputy found the items thrown out of the vehicle, which were fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia. Another search found cocaine inside the vehicle.
Huber was taken into custody on several offenses:
- Operating while intoxicated - 4th offense
- Operating after revocation
- Failure to install ignition interlock device
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of fentanyl
- Felony bail jumping x2