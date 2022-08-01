 Skip to main content
Poynette police announce name of suspect arrested in shooting of 7-year-old

  • Updated
Shooting

POYNETTE (WKOW) — Police announced the name of a man in custody after a 7-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday.

According to a post on the Poynette Police Department's Facebook page, Andrew Long of Poynette is facing the following tentative charges: 

  • Leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Long is in the Columbia County Jail. Police said further charges are expected. 

Officers responded to a home on W. Seward St. in the Village of Poynette Saturday afternoon. They said they found a 7-year-old shot in the leg.

The child is expected to survive.

Tags

