Poynette police announce name of suspect arrested in shooting of 7-year-old

POYNETTE (WKOW) — Police announced the name of a man in custody after a 7-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday.
According to a post on the Poynette Police Department's Facebook page, Andrew Long of Poynette is facing the following tentative charges:
Leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Long is in the Columbia County Jail. Police said further charges are expected.
Officers responded to a home on W. Seward St. in the Village of Poynette Saturday afternoon. They said they found a 7-year-old shot in the leg.
The child is expected to survive.