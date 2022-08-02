Poynette police say another child shot 7-year-old on Saturday

POYNETTE (WKOW) — The Poynette Police Department says a juvenile shot a seven-year-old girl on Saturday in Poynette.
Chief of Police Adam Rogge provided no information on the juvenile, only saying it is a boy under the age of 10.
Police responded to the shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Seward Street.
The girl, who police now say was shot in the left thigh, is stable and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
On Monday, authorities identified the man arrested after the shooting as Andrew Long. He is facing tentative charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Long will appear in court August 17.
Police say items of evidentiary value were recovered from the residence after the search warrant.