Poynette woman arrested for 10th OWI after crash with semi-truck

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Troopers arrested a woman from Poynette for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi-truck Tuesday.
Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers received a call about a two-vehicle crash at about 5 p.m. on I-90/94 eastbound in Sauk County. Witnesses reported that a white Toyota Corolla had driven under a semi and caused a blockage in the right lane.
When authorities got to the scene, they learned the woman behind the wheel of the Toyota Corolla had driven away from the scene.
Authorities tracked down and arrested Laura Louise Parrish, 58, for multiple tentative charges including Operating After Revocation, 2nd Offense (OWI Related), and OWI, 10th Offense.
Parrish was taken to the Sauk County Jail on a Parole Violation Hold and for the felony OWI.