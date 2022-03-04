 Skip to main content
Prairie du Chien man dies due to injuries after crash on I-39 in Rock County

  Updated
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Prairie du Chien man, 48, died due to his injuries after a crash on I-39 that occurred Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

On March 3 around 12:30 p.m., State Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle crash on I-39 near Janesville.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when when it left the interstate.

The driver later died due to his injuries.

The driver's name is currently being withheld pending notification of his family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

