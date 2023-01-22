Prairie Du Sac man arrested in Arena crash after hit-and-run

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) — Iowa County Police arrested a man at the scene of a crash after learning his vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run earlier Saturday.
According to an Iowa County Sheriff's Office press release, Iowa County Deputies, Arena Fire Department and Arena EMS responded to a crash around 5 p.m.
Investigators said the vehicle had been in a hit-and-run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena.
The driver, Randy M. Roessler, 52, of Prairie Du Sac was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office reported Roessler was transported to the hospital for medical clearance and booked in the Iowa County Jail, where he remains.