Prairie du Sac meat shop issues recall of some pork, meat products

MADISON (WKOW) — A Prairie du Sac meat shop is issuing a recall for several of its beef and pork products, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Prem Meats has issued a voluntary Class I recall of the following products:
- Bacon wrapped pork loin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
- Bacon wrapped tenderloin (beef), sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
- Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
All affected products have a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793.
DATCP reports evidence shows the products were made without an approved formula and weren't inspected.
No illnesses have been reported from consuming these products.
Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their care provider.
Anyone with these products should throw them away.
Consumers with questions should call Gavin Prem of Prem Meats at 608-588-2164.
A Class I recall is classified as a health hazard "where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."