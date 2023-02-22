 Skip to main content
Prairie du Sac meat shop issues recall on number of pasties

  • Updated
0523_recall

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) — A Prairie du Sac meat shop is recalling some of its pasties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections. 

Prem Meats has issued a recall of its packaged pasties sold at retail. The products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:

  • Beet pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90105
  • Chicken pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90104
  • Beef pasty, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90103
  • Chicken broccoli pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90133

The package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.

DATCP says the recall was initiated because the products were made without an approved formula and without being inspected. 

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. DATCP said consumers who have these products can discard them.

Questions about this recall should be directed to Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at 608-588-2164. 

