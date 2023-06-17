Prairie Du Sac woman celebrates her 105th birthday

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Brookdale Middleton Century Avenue celebrated the 105th birthday of resident Emilie Novotny Saturday.
Novotny was full of life as she celebrated this astounding milestone with her niece, sister and other loved ones. Born in 1918 in Prairie Du Sac, Novotny worked as a secretary at the University of Wisconsin's Department of Anatomy.
Jane Kohlman, Novotny's niece, said Novotny has been like a mother to her after she lost her own in 1995.
Kohlman describes her aunt as "just a really strong, courageous woman." She said Novotny prides herself on a long life of kindness and faith.
Helen, Novotny's 95-year-old sister, traveled from Florida to join the birthday celebration as well.
The 105-year-old woman celebrated her big day by singing songs, spending time her companions and looking back on many memories.