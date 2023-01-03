Precipitation changes from freezing rain to rain to snow next few days

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A wide variety of precipitation is expected over the next 48 hours as a slow-moving weather system moves through.
Freezing rain are causing icy stretches for most of southern Wisconsin, especially on untreated pavement. Wear a good set of boots and walk like a penguin to stay upright and then factor in extra time on the roads.
Our mix will transition to rain into afternoon and evening as temps warm to the mid to upper 30s. Temps fall near freezing tonight which will cause a light rain/snow mix. Spotty, light snow on the way later Wednesday through Thursday with an inch or less of accumulation expected.
We finally dry off Friday with some sunshine returning and temps in the mid 30s with another chance of light snow Friday night through Saturday morning.