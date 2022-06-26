Pregnancy Helpline of Madison rebrands to "Babies and Beyond" on 40th anniversary

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Pregnancy Helpline of Madison celebrated four decades of supporting and uplifting families at Fireman's Park in Monona Sunday.
During the celebration, the organization revealed a new name and branding for the organization. The group will now be called "Babies and Beyond."
Executive Director Brenda Collins said the new name and branding fits the organization's mission both now and into the future.
"We're gonna do what we've been doing for 40 years, and that is provide compassionate support to pregnant women, to families," she said. "We're here to bridge that gap and provide free material resources to families."
The organization has a Baby Care Package Program that they deliver to moms at the hospital, a Safe Sleep Program, which provides cribs and bassinets to families in need, and a Diaper Bank Program, which provides free diapers.
"Anybody that needs our help with materials, we are going to welcome you with open arms," Collins said. "It's long term support. I mean, to be able to help starting at pregnancy, all the way up until your kids are age four and off to school."
The organization's efforts are made possible through volunteers and donations. If you'd like to get involved or donate, you can do so here.