Prepare for the Spring Election by getting voter ID, viewing sample ballot

MADISON (WKOW) — The Spring Election is fast approaching, and there are two ways you can prepare yourself to vote: having a valid voter ID and viewing a sample ballot.
Obtaining a Free Voter ID
If you don't have a valid voting ID, the DMV can provide a free one. To get your DMV-issued voter ID, make sure you have all the required documents then head to a DMV customer service center.
If you don't have the documents immediately available, you can still get a valid voting ID through the Voter ID Petition Process while the remaining documents and permissions are obtained.
If you have any questions about the ID, you can call the DMV toll-free at 844-588-1069. You can start the application online on the DMV's website or go to a DMV customer center.
Viewing Your Sample Ballot
As you prepare for election day on April 4, you can get a head start by seeing what will be on your ballot.
A number of offices and referenda are on the ballot— including Wisconsin's Supreme Court Justice.
You can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website to see a sample ballot for your area.