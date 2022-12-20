 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph by Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch
possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Preparing for difficult travel conditions this holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
snowstorm generic
MGN

(WKOW) - With the potential for whiteout conditions on Friday, officials are reminding you to be prepared for traveling difficulties this holiday weekend.

Wisconsin Emergency Management recommends delaying your travel plans or avoiding travel altogether. If you do travel, experts say to be careful on the roads.

"Slow down, make sure you're giving that extra distance between vehicles, give those plows space, don't be crowding the plow while it's trying to do work, because they do have blind spots," Wisconsin Emergency Management public information officer Katie Rousonelos said. "And also make sure that you have your headlights on because that way other drivers can see you."

Rousonelos also recommends travelling with a fully-charged phone and an emergency supply kit in case you get stuck on the road.

"You're going to want to have things like jumper cables, sand, which can help with adding traction in your car," Rousonelos said. "And also have extra food and water in your vehicle in case you do get stranded."

If you do find yourself stranded, Rousonelos says to make sure you stay in your car and call 911.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers they can utilize 511wi.gov to see current road conditions with 511's expanded and improved winter road conditions layer. The maps on 511 are updated twice ever hour all day, and they share the conditions of over 14,000 miles of roadway.

WisDOT also encourages travelers to check live traffic cameras along their route. 

