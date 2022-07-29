Preparing for the worst: Law enforcement agencies in Watertown train for active shooter scenarios

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- In the wake of recent mass shootings across the U.S., law enforcement agencies are training their emergency response teams in preparation for the worst. On Wednesday, four different law enforcement agencies in Watertown came together to perform active shooter training.
The Watertown Police Department, Watertown Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office participated.
"We need to be able to work through communication challenges that we have with various jurisdictions," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. "We don't want something to happen, somebody to die because of something that we could have prevented."
The agencies went through a number of different scenarios at a local private school to simulate what could happen if an active shooter was in the area.
Officers say it's important to work out the kinks now so that when the real thing happens, they'll be prepared.
"The importance is now is to practice scenarios, to make sure that we can work well together, and that we can make these movements and save peoples' lives if we need to," Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said.
Sheriff Schmidt says they're particularly focused on communication between different agencies in an emergency response situation, because it can lead to miscommunication and inaction like what happened in Uvalde, Texas.
Schmidt says the agencies plan to continue the training exercises at least once a year for the foreseeable future.
"You can't wait until something happens and then learn from it, you need to be proactive and ready to respond, because lives depend on it," Schmidt said. "And we need to be ready."